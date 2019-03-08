New Rock Hill city generator fell from crane. Here’s how much it cost.

Politics & Government

Rock Hill, SC

A $435,000 generator the city of Rock Hill planned to install may have been destroyed after it fell from a crane Wednesday.

The generator would have provided back-up power to the City Hall complex and the Rock Hill Police Department, city spokesperson Katie Quinn said.

Quinn said city staff wasn’t involved with the construction incident. She said the crane company, Maxim, was setting up the generator when one side of the straps holding the generator broke.

Quinn said half of the generator fell from a crane, and as the other half was lowered, those straps gave out, too.

There were no injuries, Quinn said. No other city property was damaged, but she said the generator fell on one of the crane company’s trailers.

The generator was part of $1.1 million worth of equipment purchased for the project, according to city planning documents.

Quinn said insurance company employees are still evaluating the site. There won’t be a decision on how to replace the generator, or who should pay, until after that evaluation is complete.

“They’re trying to figure out if anything is salvageable,” she said.

Hannah Smoot

Hannah Smoot reports on money and power for The Herald, covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She has been a reporter at The Herald since June 2017. Contact Hannah at 803-329-4068, hgsmoot@heraldonline.com or follow her on Twitter @hgsmoot.

