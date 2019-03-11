Motorcycle driver killed in crash with logging truck in Chester County, police say

A motorcycle driver was killed Monday afternoon in Chester County after colliding with a logging truck, police and fire officials said.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle died at the scene, officials said. The motorcyclist’s identity has not yet been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on U.S. 21 near Fincher Road north of Fort Lawn, near the York County line, according to S.C. Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lawn Fire Department firefighters.

The highway remained blocked until 6:30 p.m. as police investigated the crash and emergency officials cleared the area, said Fort Lawn Fire Chief Allen Culp.

Chester County EMS also was on the scene.

The truck driver, a Chester County man, was not injured, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the highway patrol.

The motorcycle was heading south when it traveled left of the center line and sideswiped the truck that was heading northbound, Miller said. The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet but was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene, Miller said.

The wreck remains under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.