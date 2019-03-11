Local

Motorcycle driver killed in crash with logging truck in Chester County, police say

By Andrew Dys

March 11, 2019 06:53 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Chester County, SC

A motorcycle driver was killed Monday afternoon in Chester County after colliding with a logging truck, police and fire officials said.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle died at the scene, officials said. The motorcyclist’s identity has not yet been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on U.S. 21 near Fincher Road north of Fort Lawn, near the York County line, according to S.C. Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lawn Fire Department firefighters.

The highway remained blocked until 6:30 p.m. as police investigated the crash and emergency officials cleared the area, said Fort Lawn Fire Chief Allen Culp.

Chester County EMS also was on the scene.

The truck driver, a Chester County man, was not injured, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the highway patrol.

The motorcycle was heading south when it traveled left of the center line and sideswiped the truck that was heading northbound, Miller said. The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet but was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene, Miller said.

The wreck remains under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

local

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

  Comments  