Local

Orangeburg County man killed in York County I-77 truck crash near Fort Mill

By Andrew Dys

March 11, 2019 09:09 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
YORK COUNTY, SC

An Orangeburg County truck driver was killed in an Interstate 77 crash Saturday night in York County, south of the North Carolina state line.

David Summers, 56, of Branchville died at the scene of the crash between exits 85 and 88 north of Fort Mill, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Summers was driving north on I-77 when his tractor-trailer left the highway, S.C. Highway Patrol. troopers said. The truck hit a guardrail then smashed into trees along the interstate.

The truck was hauling potatoes, but the crash did not spill contents onto the highway, said York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes.

It remains unclear what caused the single-vehicle wreck that happened before 11 p.m. Saturday. Summers was wearing a seat belt.

South Carolina troopers and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

local

local

crime

local

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

  Comments  