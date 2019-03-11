Orangeburg County man killed in York County I-77 truck crash near Fort Mill

An Orangeburg County truck driver was killed in an Interstate 77 crash Saturday night in York County, south of the North Carolina state line.

David Summers, 56, of Branchville died at the scene of the crash between exits 85 and 88 north of Fort Mill, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Summers was driving north on I-77 when his tractor-trailer left the highway, S.C. Highway Patrol. troopers said. The truck hit a guardrail then smashed into trees along the interstate.

The truck was hauling potatoes, but the crash did not spill contents onto the highway, said York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes.

It remains unclear what caused the single-vehicle wreck that happened before 11 p.m. Saturday. Summers was wearing a seat belt.

South Carolina troopers and the coroner’s office are investigating.