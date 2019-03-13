Holding summer camp in the York County area? Here’s how to send us your info

It’s time for parents to sign their children up for summer camp programs in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.
The Herald is compiling a list of available summer programs and camps in this region. To have your summer camp included in the list, please email the following information, in the format provided, to aharris@heraldonline.com:
- Name of camp/program:
- Dates of camp/program:
- Location of camp/program:
- Price(s) of camp/program:
- Age restriction information for program:
- Contact information for the program:
- Link to website and/or social media page for the program:
- Short description of camp/program and activities involved (No more than 3 sentences):
Camp information must be submitted in the order listed above, and only via email. The deadline is noon March 29. Mailed submissions will not be accepted.
