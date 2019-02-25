Time for Kindergarten? What to know in York, Chester, Lancaster Counties

Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration for 2019-20 soon will open in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.





Children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1 to attend kindergarten and must be four on or before Sept. 1 to register for pre-kindergarten.

To register children for school, parents or guardians must provide two proofs of residence, an immunization record from within the last year and the child’s birth certificate.

Clover schools

Online registration links for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten are posted to the district’s website.





Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students attending Clover schools can register on March 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and on March 5 from both 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at each Clover elementary school, according to the district.

Pre-kindergarten registration must be completed in person at the child’s school.

Fort Mill Schools

Kindergarten registration for Fort Mill students opens March 1.

Parents must first register online on the district’s website or on their child’s elementary school’s website.

Parents must also bring their child to an academic screening at their school. The appointments are based on the child’s last name.

Children with last names beginning with A-L will attend a screening from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 13 at their assigned school. Children with last names beginning with M-Z will attend their screening from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 14.

York Schools

The annual York school district kindergarten registration carnival is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19 at York Comprehensive High School.

Participants can enjoy inflatables, free books and a free hot dog dinner for the first 500 people.

At the carnival, parents of newly enrolled students can schedule an appointment for registration and screening at their child’s school for four-year-old and five-year-old kindergarten, according to the district.

Parents of rising five-year-old kindergarten students who are enrolled in York’s four-year-old program may complete registration at the carnival.

To register their children for the South Carolina Child Early Reading and Development Education four-year-old kindergarten program, parents must be able to verify an income status below the federal poverty guidelines or verify Medicaid, according to the district. Once the program reaches capacity, students will be added to a waiting list.

Rock Hill Schools

The Rock Hill school district has not yet set a date for when registration will open. Information will be posted to the district’s website.

Chester County Schools

Registration for Chester County four-year-old kindergarten and kindergarten programs can be completed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at each elementary school, according to information from the school district. Students can also be registered at their elementary school from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 19.

To register their children for the pre-kindergarten program, parents must be able to verify an income status below the federal poverty guidelines or verify Medicaid, according to the district. Once the program reaches capacity, students will be added to a waiting list.

Lancaster County Schools

Lancaster County parents can register their children for the four-year-old kindergarten program from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the school their child will attend.

Pre-kindergarten programs are offered at Brooklyn Springs, Buford, Clinton, Erwin, Heath Springs, Kershaw and North elementary schools and Southside Early Childhood Center, according to the Lancaster County school district.

Parents of rising kindergarteners and new first grade students can register their child from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at their child’s school.

For more information, call the school district at 803-285-6009.