Townhomes are planned at a busy Fort Mill intersection. Just not as many as before.

A major Fort Mill residential and commercial project could be losing a little density.

Owners of 49 acres on the southwest corner of Springfield Parkway and U.S. 21 Bypass want to amend a plan approved in 2017 for homes and business uses. A zoning proposal that’s up for decision on the Rutledge project would to reduce both.

The 2017 plan allowed up to 245 residential units, up to five an acre. There also had been 50,000-175,000 square feet of commercial space as part of the plan.

The amended proposal now caps residential units at 200, and drops commercial space to 20,000-50,000 square feet.

Rutledge Land & Realty and C4 Holdings own the property.

The site contains two ponds and borders a creek on the west side. The land backs up to the 79-acre Cato property along Gold Hill Commons Parkway and Deerfield Drive. It’s roughly between the Fort Mill school district office, Captain Steve’s restaurant and Springfield Middle School.

A concept plan submitted by the property owners show a primary entrance off Springfield Parkway and secondary one off U.S. 21 Bypass. Almost seven acres at the intersection of the two highways shows future commercial outparcels. The 43 acres of residential space would be 192 townhomes.

The town planning commission will review the zoning request March 19. Fort Mill Town Council then would vote to approve or deny it. That same process follows two more subdivision requests submitted to the town.

Owner CTR REIT of Rock Hill, LLC, has almost five acres at 1822 N. Dobys Bridge and Haire roads. Haire bisects the property. The site recently was annexed into the Rock Hill with plans to put a Goddard School there. County records show the current owner bought the site Feb. 1 for $520,000. The Goddard School should open this fall, per its website.

The request would separate the property at Haire Road, creating a larger site to the east and a smaller one, right at an acre, at the Haire and North Dobys Bridge intersection. The property is zoned highway commercial, which allows a variety of business uses.

The other decision facing the town involves less than two acres at 419 and 421 Banks Street. The site has two apartment buildings now. Owner NC RE Investments, LLC wants to split the site down the middle driveway. The site doesn’t appear to show a land use change. County records show four apartments there on land the owner bought last April for $400,000.