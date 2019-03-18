Local

These York County roads will be repaved within 90 days. Did your ride home make it?

By John Marks

March 18, 2019 02:46 PM

C-fund projects in York County cover the Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover and Lake Wylie areas.
york county, SC

More than a dozen York County roads should be resurfaced within 90 days, paving the way into and out of hundreds of properties.

The county engineering department announced its latest C-fund list of roads up for repair. Most roads are in residential subdivisions. Some lead to parks and other public sites. The Rock Hill and Clover areas have the most total roads. The Fort Mill/Tega Cay area has the most addresses along its roads.

In all, there are 302 properties with direct access on one of the roads to be repaved in the coming months.

Here are the roads, by area:

Rock Hill

Clubside Drive

Glade Court

Hollyberry Court

Lyle Boyd Road

Meridan Drive

Fort Mill/Tega Cay

Bridle Path

Knightsbridge Road

Lake Pointe Drive

Leela Palace Way

Clover

Blue Eagle Circle

Clover Park Drive

Hopper Street

Park Side Circle

Quinn Road

Blythe Brothers Asphalt Co. will do the work. The schedule could change based on weather or site conditions. Anyone living near the roads is reminded not to park vehicles or leave other property in the right-of-way during construction.

For more on the program, including on how to submit other roads for future C-funds programs, call 803-818-5115 or visit yorkcountygov.com and click “Road Improvement Projects.”

