Powerball jackpot climbs to $750M, as SC and NC sell tickets worth $1M

By Amanda Harris

March 24, 2019 01:16 PM

Lottery tickets sold in North and South Carolina are worth $1 million after Saturday’s drawing.

Eight tickets matched the five winning numbers - 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66 - including the two sold in the Carolinas, for a prize of $1 million, according to a release from Powerball. Those tickets did not match the Powerball of 5.

The North Carolina ticket was sold in Gaston County at the Lowell Mini Mart on McAdenville Road in Lowell, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

The Powerball website does not list the county in which the South Carolina ticket was sold.

Two other tickets sold in Florida and Wisconsin won $2 million because they included the Power Play option for an additional $1.

After 25 drawings without a grand prize winner, the jackpot has now climbed to $750 million, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, according to the release.

“There are a lot of people imagining what they could do with a $750 million Powerball jackpot this week,” David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO, said in the release.

The next drawing is Wednesday. The cash prize is an estimated $465.5 million.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, according to the North Carolina education lottery.

Amanda Harris

