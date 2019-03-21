A Lancaster County resident is $2 million richer today. There are other SC winners

A lottery ticket sold in Indian Land won someone $2 million.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reports two tickets worth $2 million and one worth $1 million were sold for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The total advertised jackpot on the Powerball game was more than half a billion dollars.

One of the $2 million tickets was sold at the QuikTrip at 9565 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land. The other tickets came from Mauldin and Goose Creek.

All three tickets matched all five white ball numbers. Two of them had the PowerPlay option for an extra dollar, doubling what would have been a $1 million win.

More than 38,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets that can win them prizes from $4 to $2 million. More than 15,000 players purchased the PowerPlay option on their winning tickets. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. Wins larger than $100,000 must report to the Columbia Claims Center to redeem the winnings.

The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 11,688,054.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is $625 million.