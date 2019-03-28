Local

York County law enforcement officers are waiting tables. Here’s why.

By Tracy Kimball

March 28, 2019 03:23 PM

Rock Hill, SC

York County law enforcement officers are serving up Calabash chicken and barbecue ribs at a Rock Hill restaurant to raise money for a special cause.

Officers from Rock Hill Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Tega Cay Police Department and York County solicitor’s office are waiting tables Thursday and Friday as part of the Cops and Calabash fundraiser.

The officers are hoping to raise more than $7,000, which will go to the South Carolina Special Olympics, said Rock Hill Police Department Det. Phil Tripp.

The law enforcement officers will wait tables again Thursday during dinner, Friday at lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-10 p.m.

