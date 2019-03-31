Local

Charlotte police investigating homicide after man found dead in home

By Amanda Harris

March 31, 2019 03:17 PM

CHARLOTTE

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Charlotte home Sunday morning.

At 3:38 a.m., a man was found dead inside a home near the 3900 block of Bon-Rea Drive, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the man was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released details related to the incident or on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS (8477) and speak with a homicide detective. Community members can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

