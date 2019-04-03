Officials identify Rock Hill man killed in 4-vehicle crash near Catawba River

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One driver was killed in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash in York County near the Catawba River, South Carolina state police said.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died in the head-on wreck as 58-year-old Lloyd Gary Logan of Rock Hill.

Logan was entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, 5 miles east of Rock Hill on S.C. 5, said Trooper Joe Hovis of S.C. Highway Patrol.

The other drivers were all men from Lancaster County, Hovis said.

Police did not report any passengers in any of the vehicles.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The man who was killed, later identified as Logan, was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup south on the highway, Hovis said. That truck hit a Chevrolet headed northbound that was driven by a 25-year-old Lancaster man, Hovis said.

The Chevrolet then went off the road and hit trees. The driver of that vehicle was injured. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The Dodge truck then collided with a tractor-trailer that was also heading northbound, Hovis said. The tractor-trailer driver, 26, was injured but not transported for treatment, Hovis said.

A fourth vehicle, another pickup, was sideswiped in the collision, Hovis said. Police did not report injuries to that driver.

The road was blocked as fire and emergency crews responded, along with police from the highway patrol and York County.

No charges have been filed in the crash.