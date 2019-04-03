Balloon release gone wrong? Rock Hill says keep a handle on those birthday balloons

It looks like birthday balloons may have inconvenienced more than 250 people in Rock Hill Wednesday morning after six got tangled on power lines.

The city of Rock Hill Twitter account posted Wednesday just after 11 a.m. that city crews were responding to reports of an outage affecting about 250 customers.

The city’s photo shows six mylar balloons stuck in power lines. The balloons appear to be birthday-related but their message is unclear. The outage affected customers near Crawford Road, the city said on Twitter.

“Balloon releases might look cool, but we encourage you to seek alternatives due to the impact to the environment, wildlife and electric system,” the city account posted.

Crews are responding to an outage affecting about 250 customers near Crawford Rd due to Mylar balloons stuck in power lines. Balloon releases might look cool, but we encourage you to seek alternatives due to the impact to the environment, wildlife and electric system. pic.twitter.com/hrvENQr12a — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) April 3, 2019