Donated items find purpose in new Lake Wylie store. Here’s how you can help – and win

Habitat for Humanity of York County’s second ReStore will open Saturday in Lake Wylie.

Habitat announced earlier this year it would open a Lake Wylie location of its store featuring donated items. Habitat already has a ReStore in Rock Hill.

The new store is located at 4084 Charlotte Highway, behind Bagel Boat on S.C. 49. It will open for the first time at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Habitat’s stores carry donated new and gently used furniture, building materials, home decor and household items. Proceeds from the sales help support the York County Habitat’s mission to build and repair homes in Lake Wylie, Clover, Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York for families in need.

“ReStore sales provide a significant portion of funding to support Habitat’s home building and home repair work here in York County,” Tim Veeck, executive director, said in a prepared statement.

This year, Habitat for Humanity of York County plans to build five homes and repair more than 40 owner-occupied homes in the local region, according to the organization.

“We’re always trying to serve as much of York County as possible,” Veeck said in January.

The first 200 customers Saturday will get a door prize. There will be opportunities to win ReStore gift cards on opening day, according to Habitat for Humanity.

The Lake Wylie store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.





The Rock Hill store, located at 825 N. Anderson Rd., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

To arrange free pick-up of donated items, call 803-324-1960 or visit yorkcountyhabitat.org/restore.