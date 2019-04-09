Need a prom dress or tux but can’t afford one? This Rock Hill mom wants to help.

‘Overwhelming response’: York County woman gives away prom dresses, tuxes to teens in need Neasey Bodily started Prom Angels York County, which provides teenagers free prom dresses and tuxedos for those in need. Bodily said she has received more than 30 dresses since March and will continue the initiative every year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Neasey Bodily started Prom Angels York County, which provides teenagers free prom dresses and tuxedos for those in need. Bodily said she has received more than 30 dresses since March and will continue the initiative every year.

A Rock Hill mom is making sure York County students go to prom in style.

Neasey Bodily started the Prom Angels York County Facebook page and donation effort last month. Her goal is to gather dresses and tuxes donated by York County community members, businesses and others for girls and boys in need of prom wear.

“Whatever I can get to make the youth of our county not worry about the stress of having to afford prom attire,” she said.

Bodily has received more than 30 donated dresses and a tux, along with some jewelry and a few pairs of shoes. She said she will pick up more this week.

Any student in need can contact Bodily through the Facebook page to set up a time to try on and take home an outfit. Those wanting to donate dresses, tuxes or accessories can also contact her.

York County high school proms are coming up this month and in May.

Thanks to Bodily’s efforts, a Rock Hill hill mom said her daughter will go to the prom in a dress she loves.

“She’s got a very good heart,” the mother said of Bodily. “I appreciate everything she did.”

The Herald is not naming the mother as donations are anonymous.

Bodily said there are no requirements to take home a free dress, tux or accessory.

“I am just trying to help everyone that I can help,” Bodily said.

Bodily said she was inspired after helping a young girl find a free prom dress who couldn’t afford one. She posted about that donation to Fort Mill and Rock Hill mothers’ Facebook groups.

“The overwhelming response I received was remarkable,” she said. “From there, I started thinking about how many other kids may need the same thing.”

Bodily is partnering with KatyLoo Boutique in Fort Mill. The boutique also has some dresses on hand for students in need.

“She is sending people my way if she doesn’t have something, and I send someone her way if I don’t have what they need,” Bodily said.

KatyLoo Boutique owner Jennifer McAliley said she wants to help girls have that prom dress shopping experience.

“In our store, one of our goals is to make sure everyone who comes in ... is treated with the best service and has a wonderful experience,” McAliley said.

Girls needing a prom dress can call KatyLoo Boutique at 803-686-3048.

The Renew Our Community Emporium, a clothing closet and thrift store, also has donated dresses.

Donald Catha, director of the Emporium, said Bodily came in to buy dresses for her effort. Instead, the Emporium gave them to her.

“Part of what we do as ROC is to help visitors in need,” Catha said.

The Emporium often donates goods rather than sell them when it is clear the person needs help or is helping others, Catha said. The store also receives vouchers from Renew Our Community for people in need of free clothing.

Helping the prom dress effort was right in line with what ROC does every day, Catha said.

“Anybody that is in need of some type of assistance or is tying to help other people, if we can help in anyway, that’s our purpose,” Catha said. “It’s absolutely amazing. A lot of the people that come in here that are buying stuff to help those in need, they don’t have a lot of money themselves.”





Bodily said she hopes to continue the prom dress donation drive next year.

“It’s about making these kids happy,” Bodily said. “Just being able to see these girls get a dress that really made them feel beautiful, that is the biggest reward for me.”