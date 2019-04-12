Meals needed for Rock Hill men’s shelter that opened year-round, others seek help

‘We turn no one away’: York County men’s shelter opens year round The Men's Shelter at Bethel United Methodist Church in Rock Hill will open year round for homeless men ages 18 and older. Formerly the Men's Warming Center, the shelter was open from November to April. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Men's Shelter at Bethel United Methodist Church in Rock Hill will open year round for homeless men ages 18 and older. Formerly the Men's Warming Center, the shelter was open from November to April.

Now that the men’s shelter at Bethel United Methodist Church in Rock Hill is open all year for homeless men in the York County area, the needs have grown.

Richard Murr, chair of the shelter committee, said the shelter needs more meal donations and volunteers. The shelter, which opens at 6 p.m. each night, provides a warm meal, a shower and a bed to men in need.

“We are in desperate need for nightly meals in April and May,” Murr said in a message to The Herald.

Anyone wishing to donate a meal or volunteer can sign up on the shelter’s Take Them a Meal page. Meals must serve 35 to 40 men. Dinners are served from 6 to 7 nightly, according to Bethel UMC.

The Bethel shelter isn’t the only assistance center in the York County region that needs supplies. Here are others:

Pilgrim’s Inn : The Rock Hill shelter and crisis assistance agency is in need of items for its food pantry. Breakfast foods, rice, pasta, canned vegetables and canned meats. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 236 W. Main St. Monetary donations can be made on the shelter’s website. More information: 803-327-4227.

The Haven Men's Shelter : The Rock Hill shelter is getting ready to move to the new Pathways Community Center and is in need of beds and monetary donations, said Toni Elliot, executive director. Other needed items include towels, toiletries and cleaning supplies. More information: 803-328-0052 or thehavenrh.org.

Project HOPE : The Hope House in Rock Hill needs canned foods, snacks, rice, green beans, tomato sauce, peanut butter, jelly, corn and other items. Hope House needs volunteers and money for cooler and freezer space, said director Gordon Bell. Hope House is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Monetary donations can be made on Hope's website. Donations can be dropped off at the house, 411 Park Ave. More information: 803-328-8000.





Renew Our Community : The Rock Hill homeless day shelter and crisis assistance center is in need of water, underwear, men's jeans, shoes, work boots, laundry soap, bikes and financial donations, said Bruce McKagan, executive director. More information: Call 803-328-0003 or visit renewoc.org.

Fort Mill Care Center : Spaghetti, sauce, rice, canned meat and healthy snacks top the list of needed items for Fort Mill Care Center's food pantry. Donations can be brought to the center's storage building from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. More information: 803-547-7620 or fortmillcarecenter.org.

PATH : PATH in York, a partner agency of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, needs laundry detergent, bath soap, toilet tissue, dish detergent and monetary donations, said executive director Cricket Comer. More information: 803-684-3992 or pathyork.org.





Hope in Lancaster : Needed items include dry beans, jelly, canned potatoes, canned tomatoes, canned pasta, meats and dry milk. More information: 803-286-4673 or hopeinlancaster.org.

: Needed items include dry beans, jelly, canned potatoes, canned tomatoes, canned pasta, meats and dry milk. More information: 803-286-4673 or hopeinlancaster.org. Chester Center of Hope: The women’s shelter in Chester needs toilet paper, tall trash bags, cans of lysol, laundry detergent and gift cards to purchase needed items, said Kim Sconyers, administrator. More information: Call 803-581-5890 or visit chestercenterofhope.org.