A Rock Hill bridge closed, and SCDOT doesn’t know for how long. How to get around it.
Another bridge out has another road closed, and state transportation officials don’t know when it will reopen.
Part of Oak Park Road in Rock Hill closed April 9 after structural issues were discovered with the bridge over Tools Fork Creek. A repair plan is being developed, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation, but there isn’t an estimate for when the bridge or section of Oak Park might reopen.
A mile-long detour is in place. Drivers should take Falls Road from the Oak Park and Falls intersection, north to McConnells Highway. A right turn on S.C. 322 to Reese Roach Road puts drivers back on track.
The closure notice comes three days after a similar announcement because of a bridge issue in Chester County. There isn’t an estimate for when work will be done there, either, at Mountain Gap Road in Richburg.
South Carolina is working through a long list of structurally deficient bridges with a 10-year plan funded through recent increases in the state gas tax.
