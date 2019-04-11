Local

A Rock Hill bridge closed, and SCDOT doesn’t know for how long. How to get around it.

SCDOT
rock hill, SC

Another bridge out has another road closed, and state transportation officials don’t know when it will reopen.

Part of Oak Park Road in Rock Hill closed April 9 after structural issues were discovered with the bridge over Tools Fork Creek. A repair plan is being developed, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation, but there isn’t an estimate for when the bridge or section of Oak Park might reopen.

A mile-long detour is in place. Drivers should take Falls Road from the Oak Park and Falls intersection, north to McConnells Highway. A right turn on S.C. 322 to Reese Roach Road puts drivers back on track.

The closure notice comes three days after a similar announcement because of a bridge issue in Chester County. There isn’t an estimate for when work will be done there, either, at Mountain Gap Road in Richburg.

South Carolina is working through a long list of structurally deficient bridges with a 10-year plan funded through recent increases in the state gas tax.

The bridge over Steele Creek on Old Nation Road in Fort Mill, South Carolina needs to be replaced. Construction will take 18 months.

By

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  

Read Next

Former York County cop paid suspect for sex while on duty. Will he go to prison?
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Former York County cop paid suspect for sex while on duty. Will he go to prison?

A former York County, South Carolina, police officer pleaded guilty to not arresting a suspect in exchange for sex. Christopher Gage, a former sheriff’s deputy, was fired then arrested in 2018.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service