Rock Hill record store move, church expansion and more planned in York County

York County SC business plans seek variance York County businesses need variances from zoning boards to set up shop. They include car dealers, book sellers and more.

A record store move, church expansion, online auto dealer move, truck company addition and more have plans in York County.

The Newsstand Records & Books wants to open at 1548 Ebenezer Road. The vinyl records and book shop opened four years ago in downtown Rock Hill. A special exception from the city zoning board of appeals is needed to set up the retail location on Ebenezer, at the address of long-time Rock Hill attorney and county planning commission member Walter Heinsohn’s practice.

The site at the corner of Ebenezer and Mickel Court has offices, salons, a restaurant and other businesses around it. There are homes, too, along with retail nearby. As of late March, the property was under contract for sale to the Newsstand owners. A site plan shows an addition and bathroom, plus parking.

It goes before the Rock Hill zoning board April 16.

The board also will hear about an online-based auto sales business looking to set up shop at 1107 E. Black St. The property at the corner of Black and Workman streets is zoned for commercial use, but needs an exception for auto sales.

Pheonix Business Solutions is there now and would remain on-site. The 6,000-square-foot flex space is mostly warehouse, with some office and manufacturing. The auto site would use an existing office building with limited parking, which the owner says wouldn’t be a problem since most sales are online. The site will be used for test drives and to finalize transactions, but won’t be set up with a large showroom generating high customer traffic.

In the application, the prospective owner said most customers come with a vehicle in mind after shopping online, limiting test drives and traffic. Like-new, higher-end vehicles from auction and elsewhere will be sold, according to the application. There won’t be vehicle maintenance or washing on-site.

The only other item at the April 16 meeting is a homeowner on Hastings Court looking to add a porch and ramp to the front of her home.





Rock Hill’s zoning board isn’t the only one making decisions. The York County board of zoning appeals on April 11 approved the following:

▪ Bethel Presbyterian Church in Lake Wylie looks to expand. The church needs a variance to use its existing curb cuts and driveways. The church at 2485 Hwy. 557, just west of Paraham Road on almost 23 acres, has buildings, parking, a tennis court, playground cemetery and open space.

Renderings submitted to the county show a new building between two structures at what now is a driveway, plus another new building farther back on the property toward an existing wood building. A significant increase in parking is shown, off to the side of the existing and new structures.

▪ Over toward Rock Hill, Charlotte Truck Group owns property at Porter Road and I-77. The company wants to modify an existing building at 1166 Porter Road and add a connecting building. The site would have a 1,200-square-foot showroom and service center with 12 bays.

The almost 14-acre site has a gas station turned fireworks store. The construction and parking plan would mean clearing buffer space, including two grand trees. A grand tree is one considered an important community asset, typically oaks, poplars, maples and the like. The trees have to be in good or better condition, and 32 inches or more in diameter.

The site has two such oaks where parking is needed. One is 40 inches around, the other 36 inches. The company applied for the change, saying the site won’t drain properly without removing the trees. Trucks wouldn’t be able to access the buildings either, according to the application, without encroaching into buffer space.

▪ Owners of 5800 Campbell Road in York also requested an exception for an event venue. They asked to defer the item to May to get more information. In the fall, owners met with county planners about a barn-style event center. The Four-Leaf wedding and event center opened in October. But new county rules require event centers to get special exceptions from the zoning board.

▪ Other decisions involve a Lake Wylie homeowner looking at add shoreline stabilization at a Sunrise Point property, a Clover homeowner wanting to replace and expand a deck and another asking to split 2 acres off a 110-acre parcel to allow for a home.