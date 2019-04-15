Local

Easter Bunny shares special moments with Rock Hill children

'I just want Peeps': boy visits with life-sized bunny at Rock Hill mall

Children sat in the lap of a human-sized Easter bunny Monday at the Rock Hill Galleria for a quick snapshot. The bunny will pose for photos through Saturday.
Rock Hill, SC

Children dressed in their Sunday best on Monday to take a snapshot with the Easter Bunny at the Rock Hill Galleria.

The Easter Bunny will pose for photos at the mall through Saturday.

Visit rockhillgalleria.com/events/ for details.

