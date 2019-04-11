Local

$5 million in 2019 lottery winnings in York, Chester, Lancaster counties. See where

York County, SC

When a Charlotte, NC, woman and her son drove to Columbia to cash in the $2 million Powerball ticket they’d bought in Indian Land the end of March, she told lottery officials she’d be retiring early.

She’d just bested 1 in almost 11.7 million odds to win $1 million. The extra dollar her son handed the QuikTrip cashier doubled the prize. It was a potentially life-changing amount of money and the second seven-figure claim from the area in four days.

Another Charlotte resident entered his non-winning ticket from a Fort Mill store into the Million Dollar Multiplier Second-Chance promotion. Lottery officials picked his ticket out of more than 509,000 entries on March 26. The man won $1 million.

How common are big wins in this area? This year there have been more than 260 winning claims of $500 or more from York, Lancaster and Chester counties, an average of 2.6 winners per day in the three-county area.

Those wins combine for more than $5.25 million in prize money. They also show some lucky locales, like the Discount Mart with five winners and Arch Mart with two wins in a single day — both in Rock Hill. A Lancaster Food Lion has six wins. There are multi-winners in Fort Mill and elsewhere.

Search each of the 264 lottery winners from York, Chester and Lancaster counties so far in 2019 (as of April 11):

State lottery data also shows which games are luckiest so far in 2019 in this area. Seventy-five winners played the Pick 4 game, which produced the most wins in the three counties this year. The Palmetto Cash 5 has 65 winners so far.

Want to know how many wins came from Indian Land, Great Falls or Catawba? Search local lottery wins with this interactive graphic:

