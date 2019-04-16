This is how broadband internet gets to your house There are six ways in which broadband can reach households and businesses including digital subscriber lines, cable modem services, fiber optic technology, wireless, satellite and broadband over power line. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are six ways in which broadband can reach households and businesses including digital subscriber lines, cable modem services, fiber optic technology, wireless, satellite and broadband over power line.

The City of Rock Hill is apologizing to Comporium after an outage left many York County residents without Internet Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, a Rock Hill city crew was installing a sanitary sewer service, which involved cutting through concrete and asphalt on Oakland Avenue, according to a statement from Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city.

“Despite having called for utility locates, they unfortunately hit a duct bank containing fiber and several other copper lines. The concrete road base is often hard to distinguish between the concrete duct bank and the circuits were unintentionally damaged,”says the statement sent to The Herald Tuesday.

The statement continues: “City crews assisted Comporium last night to make the repairs in an effort to expedite restoration. We apologize to Comporium and their customers who experienced loss of service, and are working with Comporium to avoid this type of outage in the future.”

The incident led to widespread reports of outages, Comporium director of external relations Shaun Barnes said Monday.

Winthrop University spokesperson Judy Longshaw said Monday that Internet access also was affected on campus.