Lancaster man killed 2 days before birthday in York County crash near Rock Hill

A Lancaster man was killed two days before his birthday and two other people were hurt Tuesday in a York County crash near Rock Hill, police said.

Walter Murphy, 71, died in the crash before 5 p.m. on U.S. 21 near Interstate 77, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Murphy, who died at the scene, would have turned 72 on Thursday, Gast said.

The wreck between two vehicles caused traffic on U.S. 21, called Anderson Road in that stretch, to be backed up in both directions as emergency crews and police worked the collision. The crash site is just east of the Rock Hill city limits near I-77, exit 77.

A 2008 Chrysler sedan that was turning left onto Anderson Road crashed with a 2011 Ford pickup that was heading west on the road, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of S.C. Highway Patrol. The impact of the truck was with the driver-side of the car, Jones said.

Murphy, the driver of the sedan, was wearing a seat belt but was killed in the wreck, police said.

The passenger, who also was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Jones said. Police and emergency officials have not released the identity of the passenger.

The driver of the truck, who also has not been identified, was hospitalized with injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation by state Major Accident Investigation Team agents.