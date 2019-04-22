Chester man, 57, killed after being hit by car while lying in road, officials say

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A Chester has died after he was struck by a car while lying in a road, officials said.

Rezonne McClurkin, 57, died around 12:40 a.m Saturday, said Chester County Chief Deputy Coroner Tommy Williams.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday, Williams said. It is unclear why McClurkin was in the road when he was struck, Williams said.

Officials are unsure if McClurkin had been struck before he was hit by the vehicle, Williams said.

McClurkin was on S.C. 97, also called J.A Cochran Bypass, near Doug Lane around 12:10 Saturday morning when he was struck and killed, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of S.C. Highway Patrol. The incident site was in Chester County near the Chester city limits.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with McClurkin was not injured, Miller said. Two passengers in the vehicle also were not hurt, officials said.

No charges were filed after the crash, Miller said.

The investigation remains ongoing, Miller said.

Funeral arrangements for McClurkin remain pending and are being handled by Christopher King’s Funeral Home.