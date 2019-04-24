Here’s where York County traffic could be a little slow during your commute and why

Part of Stonecrest Boulevard will be closed to through traffic beginning Oct. 26 as work begins on the Hubert Graham Way connector road.

Drivers in Fort Mill and Tega Cay may want to give their Thursday morning commutes a little extra time.

The city of Tega Cay and its police department tweeted Wednesday that a section of Stonecrest Boulevard will be closed 8 a.m. to noon April 25 for construction work. Thursday’s closure will impact the outbound lanes from the roundabout connection at Hubert Graham Way to Walmart.

That section of road joins Stonecrest commercial development with S.C. 160, as well as several Tega Cay neighborhoods near the city’s main peninsula.

Drivers could go the opposite way from the roundabout to connect with S.C. 160 via Hubert Graham and Gold Hill Road to the north, or Stonecrest Boulevard and Dam Road to the south.

In Fort Mill, a road project will slow traffic on Tom Hall Street. The town tweeted Wednesday road crews will be out starting at 9 a.m. April 25 making utility connections near the intersection of Tom Hall and Steele streets.

All travel lanes will be open Thursday, however, crews will be directing traffic.

The construction and utility work happens as a Lake Wylie cut-through closes again for law enforcement training. The York County Sheriff’s Office closed Daimler Boulevard on Tuesday, and will again Thursday and Friday for emergency vehicle driver training. Daimler will be closed 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Friday.