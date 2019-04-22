Here’s when a cut through between two main York County highways will be closed

Herald reporter in police shooting simulation Herald reporter Teddy Kulmala conducts a mock traffic stop Thursday during the York County Sheriff's Office Media Training Academy. Local news reporters participating in the academy learned basic policing skills and applied those skills in hands-o Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Herald reporter Teddy Kulmala conducts a mock traffic stop Thursday during the York County Sheriff's Office Media Training Academy. Local news reporters participating in the academy learned basic policing skills and applied those skills in hands-o

Drivers who use a cut through between two major northern York County highways will need an alternate route for a few days.

Daimler Boulevard will be closed 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 for York County Sheriff’s Office training. The road will be open Wednesday but closed again the same hours April 25 and from 7 a.m. to noon April 26.

The Lake Wylie road closure allows for the sheriff’s office to hold its annual emergency vehicle driver training.

Daimler Boulevard is just north of Big Allison Creek. It’s just south of Concord Road, the access to Catawba Nuclear Station. Daimler connects S.C. 49, headed toward York from Lake Wylie, to S.C. 274 on its way to Newport and the Rock Hill area.





S.C. 49 and 274 meet a little farther north at the old Five Points intersection, as do Lake Wylie Road and the Clover-bound S.C. 55. Other connections include West Liberty Hill Road to the north of Daimler and a combination of Campbell and South Paraham roads to the south.