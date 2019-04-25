She’s a master at making Bojangles’ biscuits. Here’s where you get ‘em in Rock Hill

Rock Hill biscuit maker makes it to the finals of a competition with her ‘beautiful’ biscuits Rock Hill's Rosa Avila works at the Bojangles on Herlong Ave. She recently made it to the finals of a company-wide biscuit making competition after beating out competitors from hundreds of stores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rock Hill's Rosa Avila works at the Bojangles on Herlong Ave. She recently made it to the finals of a company-wide biscuit making competition after beating out competitors from hundreds of stores.

Some Rock Hill Bojangles’ customers ask for Rosa Avila when they come for their meals. They know she will make their biscuits just right.

“I know the customers and they know me,” she said. “I enjoy my job.”





Avila has worked at the Bojangles’ on Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill, S.C., for 12 years. In that time, she has perfected the 48-step process for producing the “made-from-scratch” biscuits the restaurant is known for.

Avila put her skills to the test on April 17 when she competed in the Bojangles’ annual Master Biscuit Maker Competition for company stores, according to a release from Bojangles’. Bojangles’ has locations across the Southeast. The competition was held at the Bojangles’ support center in Charlotte.

To make it to the April 17 finals, Avila beat other biscuit makers at the Herlong restaurant, then about a hundred more in the region, said Ric Shaffer, unit director at the Herlong Bojangles’.

In the finals, Avila had to pass an exam on Bojangles’ biscuit-making process. She then was tasked with creating a perfect batch of Bojangles’ biscuits, according to the company. Judges critiqued biscuits on “taste, appearance and biscuit dimension,” the release states.





“I had to make the beautiful biscuits,” Avila said. “They check everything.”

Avila did not win the overall competition, but made her coworkers and company proud, Shaffer said. All finalists received a cash prize and a trophy, according to Bojangles’.

“That’s what’s nice about it; the company actually shows the biscuit maker that they are appreciated,” Shaffer said.

This is the fourth time Avila has made it to the finals, he said.

“She’s a winner to us,” Shaffer said. “To make it that far is no easy task. It takes a lot of hard work and practice. You’ve got to be very precise.”

At the Rock Hill store, Avila’s skills are well known. Customers often check to see if she is there, Shaffer said. He said customers have brought her appreciation gifts and wave to her through the kitchen window.

Avila’s love for the job is clear as she prepares the dough and quickly makes batches of the biscuits.

“She actually knows and remembers how they like their biscuits,” Shaffer said. “They know it’s not just a Bojangles’ biscuit, it’s Rosa’s biscuit too.”

Avila said sometimes she gets a special request.





“My son, he’s 12 years old, he say ‘mom can you make me biscuits,’” Avila said.