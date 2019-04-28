1 person left dead after Lancaster County 2-car crash

One person was left dead after a two-car crash in Lancaster County Saturday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Corporal David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday on Lynwood Drive in Lancaster County.

The two cars were a 2005 Nissan SUV and a 2014 Chevrolet 4-door car, Jones said. The driver of the Chevrolet, a Lancaster resident, was driving south on Lynwood Drive, he said.

Jones said the Chevrolet driver drove left of center and hit the Nissan head on. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital and later died of their injuries.

The person who died has not yet been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Jones said. The driver of the Nissan was trapped in the car after the crash and had to be extricated from the car. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals.

