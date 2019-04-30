‘Scary time’: SC senator asks public to support Chester sheriff during FBI probe

FBI, SLED at sheriff’s office in Chester County, SC Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.”

A state senator representing Chester County is asking the public to support Sheriff Alex Underwood during an FBI investigation at the sheriff’s office.

Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Great Falls, posted on Facebook late Monday that he supports Underwood. Fanning represents part of York County and all of Chester and Fairfield counties.

“This is a very scary time in America, where people have to prove their innocence because they are persecuted even before being afforded the opportunity to defend themselves...,” Fanning wrote. “This is the time to stand behind the man who would lay down is life for us all. This is the time to stand behind the man you voted for. This is the time to stand behind our Sheriff Alex Underwood.”

A team of FBI and SLED agents searched the Chester sheriff’s office Monday for several hours. Federal prosecutors, the FBI, and the sheriff’s office confirmed to The Herald that an investigation is ongoing, but have declined to say why or what items were seized.

Fanning was elected in 2016. Fanning himself was the subject of a five-month investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division in 2017 where no charges were filed, after an accusation by a former student when Fanning was a teacher in Hampton County.

Fanning and Underwood are Democrats.

“Tonight, Stephanie & I are asking you to keep our Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood and his family in your prayers.

“Unfortunately, we live in a time where people are too quick to judge someone without hearing all sides. This is a very scary time in America, where people have to prove their innocence because they are persecuted even before being afforded the opportunity to defend themselves.

“Therefore, I am asking that you not jump to conclusions and, instead, allow this matter to takes its course. At this point, this is only an investigative matter. Even the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, NOT a court of public opinion.

“Our Chester County Sheriff has gone above and beyond what is required of him as a law enforcement professional. Let us not allow this to lead us to forget his many accomplishments, achievements, and his genuine love and decades of service to Chester County. “This is the time to stand behind the man who would lay down is life for us all. This is the time to stand behind the man you voted for. This is the time to stand behind our Sheriff Alex Underwood.”

Chester County has around 32,000 residents. Underwood was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

Underwood is the county’s top law enforcement official who has been lauded for successes in stopping gang violence and other programs. His office made several arrests and the shooter was convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams.

Underwood also became a national figure in 2014 and 2015 following The Herald’s coverage of him inviting a Pennsylvania child to Chester for a hunting trip after a mix-up over an outdoors program for kids.

Underwood also has faced scrutiny for his “Project Storm” program aimed at helping children at risk of criminal activity.

Underwood has made no public comments about the FBI investigation.

Monday while the FBI was investigating the sheriff’s office, a major hand-delivered a written statement to The Herald.

“The sheriff does not have a statement at this time,” Major Dwayne Robinson of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in the written statement. “He and the staff here are cooperating fully with an obvious investigative matter. The sheriff does plan to make an official on air interview about this and other matters when he is cleared to do so.”

Chester County supervisor Shane Stuart said Tuesday that he is aware the FBI was at the sheriff’s office Monday, but has not been told by authorities what the investigation is about. Stuart said the public should know the business of the county, including law enforcement, is ongoing without interruption.

“Chester County’s business is being conducted today as it was yesterday,” Stuart said Tuesday.

Attempts to reach Fanning Tuesday morning by email and through social media were unsuccessful.

Check back for updates on this developing story.