Missing: York County man has not been seen by family since March, police say

Police in York County are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing since March.

Earl Joseph Burton Jr., 33, was last seen March 11 at his mother’s home on Kingburry Road in York, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Burton is from York but also has ties to Gaston County in North Carolina that borders York County to the north, police said.

He was reported missing on Sunday, officers said.

Burton is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and 260 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. A photo of him provided by police shows him wearing eyeglasses.

The sheriff’s office put out a request for help late Tuesday on its social media Facebook and Twitter pages.

Anyone with information on Burton’s location is asked to call Lt. W.J. Miller at the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059, or call York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.