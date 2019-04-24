Missing York County woman found safe. Now she’s in Lancaster jail, police say

Julie Petagna York County Sheriff's Office

A York County woman missing for two weeks was found safe late Tuesday by deputies. She was then jailed after officers found out she had a pending arrest warrant, police said.

Julia Petagna, 19, was located around 8 p.m. by deputies at a storage facility in the 1400 block of East S.C. 160 in Fort Mill, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Petagna was found in good health, Faris said.

Officers confirmed Petagna was the missing woman deputies were searching for, Faris said. Then police learned Petagna had an active warrant for her arrest from Lancaster County, Faris said.

Petagana was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Jail officials in Lancaster confirmed to The Herald Wednesday morning that Petagna was in custody without bond after she was served with a bench warrant for her arrest. Petagna cannot be released until she appears before a circuit court judge on the warrant, Lancaster officials said.

Online South Carolina court records from Lancaster County show Petagna was arrested in August 2018. She was later released on a $5,000 bond and her case was pending a second appearance in court, court records show.