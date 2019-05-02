Lake Wylie will lose its most popular access for three days. Here’s why

‘Papa Doc’s’ eatery opening soon in former Lake Wylie iconic restaurant Papa Doc's Shore Club, formerly T-Bones of Lake Wylie, offered a preview of the new restaurant Thursday for a fundraising event for the Lake Wylie Children's Charity. The restaurant is awaiting its liquor license before opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Papa Doc's Shore Club, formerly T-Bones of Lake Wylie, offered a preview of the new restaurant Thursday for a fundraising event for the Lake Wylie Children's Charity. The restaurant is awaiting its liquor license before opening.

Lake Wylie’s main public access is closing for improvements.

York County tweeted Thursday the three-day closure at Buster Boyd Access Area begins May 6. Parking lot lines are being repainted. And restrooms are being installed.

Buster Boyd annually is one of the most used boat access ramps. Along with typical boating use, it routinely serves as a gathering spot for fishing tournaments and public events. Activity typically heightens at Buster Boyd starting on Thursdays, including Thursday night fishing tournaments hosted on Wylie throughout much of the year.

CORRECTED DATES: Buster Boyd Boat Access will be closed May 6,7,8 to have parking lines repainted. — York County SC Gov (@YorkCountySCGov) May 2, 2019

The new parking paint is the latest in a series of area improvements. In April, Duke Energy announced the access area would close three days in early May for the addition of a restroom.

“A restroom facility is the No. 1 request of visitors using the Buster Boyd Access Area, and we are glad to provide it to enhance recreationists’ experience on Lake Wylie,” John Crutchfield with Duke said at the time.

The area also has a new restaurant with the recent opening of Papa Doc’s Shore Club. Papa Doc’s replaced T-Bones on the Lake, which closed after a 24-year run as Lake Wylie’s waterfront gathering spot. Papa Doc’s and the access area have adjoining and often shared parking.

Buster Boyd parking should reopen with the improvements on May 9, heading into the weekend.