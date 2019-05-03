Need a job in nursing? Driving? Law enforcement? This Rock Hill event may have it.

SC Works

Companies looking to fill more than 100 jobs are gathering May 9 in Rock Hill, in search of candidates.

Almost two dozen employers will participate in the York County Welcome Home Job Fair. York Technical College’s Baxter Hood Center will host the event, put on by SC Works, America’s Job Center and York Tech.

Jobs at the event range from truck and transit bus drivers to welder, painter, water plant operator, business analyst, nurse, law enforcement and more. Public and private employers will be present. They include New Indy Containerboard, Performance Food Group, PCI Group, Williams & Fudge, York County Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia Manor, Visiting Angels, American Roller Company, Giti Tire, Nation Ford Chemical, Transaxle of America, Adecco, US Department of Census, Pharr Fibers & Yarns, Anderson Hydra Platform, 3D Systems, Lava USA, Performance Friction Corporation, Meritor, Inc., York County Government and the City of Rock Hill.

Anyone needing help with a resume or interview skills can use SC Works services free of charge. SC Works has offices in York, Lancaster and Chester counties. Job candidates can reach the York County office at 803-328-3881.

Completing a workshop with SC Works gets candidates into fairs and hour early. So does military service, with veterans receiving priority including assistance creating a civilian resume from a military background.

SC Works also offers the opportunity to apply for jobs with an employer before meeting at the fair. Candidates should be prepared to interview at the event, if interested.

“With an unemployment rate of 3.2%, there are more than four job openings per job seeker in York County,” said Tyler Calloway with SC Works. “We’re expecting opportunities for on-the-spot interviews, so we do encourage all job seekers to dress appropriately and bring several copies of their resume.”





South Carolina sets new records for the number of people working just about monthly now, as the state did in March with almost 2.3 million workers. The number of unemployed also rose, as the state and its labor force grows, according to South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

“While the continued rise in the number of people working across South Carolina is encouraging, it also underscores the timely significance of collaboration with business and industry to maintain this positive progression,” said Jamie Suber, that office’s acting executive director.

In the past year the state saw gains in manufacturing, trade, transportation, education, hospitality, government. There were decreases in construction, information and finance. The most recent state unemployment rate sat at 3.2%.

The York, Lancaster and Chester counties region has an unemployment rate at 3.5% Almost 6,700 of the more than 190,000-person labor force is unemployed. Unemployment rates follow state and national trends downward since 2009. Industries employing the most people in the three-county region are manufacturing, retail, healthcare/social assistance and accommodation/food services.

The coming job fairs aim to connect candidates with companies throughout the area. A similar one was held in Chester County back in March. Another comes in Lancaster County in July, at USC Lancaster.





The event runs 10 a.m. to noon, with workshop pass holders and veterans getting in an hour early. For more information, visit scworkscatawba.com.