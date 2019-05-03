3 Rock Hill businesses may have to move out. Here’s what could replace them.

Rock Hill SC redevelopment planned near Riverwalk Redevelopment is planned near Riverwalk in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A car wash with gas station and outparcels are planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Redevelopment is planned near Riverwalk in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A car wash with gas station and outparcels are planned.







Three Cherry Road businesses would have to move and others added if Rock Hill leaders sign off on a Riverwalk-area redevelopment plan.







The city planning commission will hear the rezoning request May 7.







SXCW Properties, owner of almost 10 acres on Cherry Road across from Riverwalk Parkway, is requesting a zoning change from urban development to commercial use. The change would allow redevelopment for a Sam’s Xpress Car Wash with gas station and four outparcels.







Owners of the two auto and one shed sales businesses there say they would relocate.







“For us, it would be moving,” said David Adkins, owner of Family Auto Sales. “We’ve been here since 2005 in this location.”







Adkins said he would look for another site, which could be tricky because used car lots aren’t allowed in all commercial zoning districts.







“We won’t be shutting down,” he said. “That’s for sure.”







The same is true of business neighbors K&S Auto Brokers and Outback Buildings.







“We’re not very happy,” said Sandy Laubscher at Outback. “We’re hoping to find somewhere else to go.”











Outback set up shop there 18 years ago. The high visibility on Cherry Road is good for business, Laubscher said.







“We’ve done good here, and people know we’re here,” Laubscher said.







The new, almost 4,000-square-foot car wash would sit at the corner of Cherry and Grier McGuire Drive. It would connect to a 12-bay fuel canopy, beside a proposed extension of Riverwalk Parkway into the property.







Opposite the internal road connection sits two parcels, both almost 2 acres, fronting Cherry Road. A fourth and fifth parcels sit behind them, fronting Pump Station Road. Those final two pieces are a little more than an acre each. Access would be from the Riverwalk Parkway extension and Grier McGuire.







City planning staff recommends the planning commission approve the rezoning. Planners anticipate the project would bring the area more in line with the Riverwalk area and the parkway extension could lead to future redevelopment, according to their recommendation to the planning commission. Nearby businesses include a laundromat, salon, auto sales, office, light industrial and retail.







Following the planning commission’s decision, Rock Hill City Council will make the final decision.