1 dead, 1 injured in York County crash near Lake Wylie, troopers say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle York County fatal crash, police said.

The name of the driver who died in the crash around 9 p.m. Sunday on Paraham Road between Clover and Lake Wylie has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and had to be cut from the vehicle by emergency responders.

The injured person, 31, from York, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with injuries, said Trooper Joe Hovis of S.C. Highway Patrol. The injured person’s condition was unavailable Monday morning. That driver also was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, Hovis said.

The two vehicles were heading in opposite directions on Paraham Road when the collision happened, Hovis said. A 2008 SUV driven by the person who was hurt was heading southbound while the Chevrolet driven by the person who died was heading northbound, Hovis said.

Police did not report any passengers in either vehicle.

Check back for updates on this developing story.