Chester pastor dies after York car crash, other driver hurt, police say

A pastor who served churches in Chester County for decades has died after a York County car crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured in Wednesday’s wreck, police said. That driver was identified by Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol Miller as David Bratton, 61, of York.

The extent of his injuries was unavailable as of Thursday morning.

Linda Jenkins, 70, of York, died at a Charlotte hospital after she was airlifted from the wreck between Rock Hill and York, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The collision happened near the intersection of S.C. 5 and Gordon Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Miller said.

Jenkins was pastor at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and Richburg United Methodist Church, said her daughter, Angela Jenkins Constantine. Jenkins previously was pastor at New Zion Methodist, Constantine said.





Jenkins had been in ministry for more than four decades, her daughter said.

Funeral arrangements for Jenkins are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.