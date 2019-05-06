1 dead, at least 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash Rock Hill crash near York Tech, police say

Fatal crash blocks northbound lanes of Anderson Road near York Technical College A fatal crash blocked the northbound lanes of Anderson Road in front of York Technical College near Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill on Monday morning, May 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fatal crash blocked the northbound lanes of Anderson Road in front of York Technical College near Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill on Monday morning, May 6, 2019.

One driver died in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning near the entrance to York Technical College in Rock Hill, police said.

The wreck before 8 a.m. closed all northbound traffic on Anderson Road in front of the school, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department. Northbound motorists were being diverted in a detour around the crash site just south of the Dave Lyle Boulevard intersection.

The road is part of U.S. 21 and is a major connector for commuter traffic to Interstate 77.

The initial collision at the traffic light at the entrance to the school involved a Ford pickup and a Kia sedan, Bollinger said. The driver of the Kia was killed when the truck hit the Kia in the driver’s side, police said.

“We are trying to determine what happened at the light,” Bollinger said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver who was killed.

A passenger in the Kia was taken to a Charlotte hospital with injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the truck was hurt.

Two other vehicles were hit in the aftermath, Bollinger said. The injuries to those people were not expected to be life-threatening, officials said.

The police department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team is investigating the crash. Rock Hill Fire Department officials, Piedmont Medical Center EMS and York County Emergency Management were on scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



