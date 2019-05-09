York County motorcyclist, passenger hurt in crash after SC trooper chase, cops say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

York County deputies are investigating after a South Carolina police chase of a motorcycle ended with the motorcycle crashing and the driver and passenger injured.

The names of the two people hurt in Tuesday’s crash have not been released. Both were taken by ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, police said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Paraham Road, S.C. 557 and S.C. 55 between Lake Wylie and Clover, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of S.C. Highway Patrol.

A trooper saw the motorcycle carrying a driver and passenger speeding on Paraham Road, Miller said. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on the motorcycle, but the cycle sped up and away from the officer, Miller said.

The motorcycle then turned onto S.C. 557, then turned again on S.C. 55, Miller said. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road on S.C. 55 and crashed, Miller said.

No troopers were hurt and no highway patrol vehicles were damaged, police said.

Because the incident involved a trooper chase and injuries to people involved, The York County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. No details on the status of the sheriff’s office investigation are yet available, deputies said.

The police chase that ended with a crash and injuries is the second in less than a month in York County.

On April 18, two people in a stolen car died in York County after a trooper pursuit, officials said. Another person in the car was injured, police said.

That April 18 pursuit started in North Carolina when Charlotte police followed the suspects in a helicopter before South Carolina highway patrol vehicles began chasing the suspects on I-77 southbound. The driver of the stolen car refused to stop, hit a trooper car during an attempted stop, then crashed and burned south of Rock Hill.

A sheriff’s office investigation into that fatal crash and chase, and a parallel S.C. Department of Public Safety probe into the tactics used in the chase, are pending.