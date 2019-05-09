A $20.6M Rock Hill road widening project will start soon. Here’s how to find out more

Courtesy of Pennies for Progress

A major Rock Hill road widening is coming, but not before project engineers and managers hear from the public.

The York County engineering department will hold a drop-in public meeting 5-6:30 p.m. May 14 at Saluda Trail Middle School. The event will include displays and information on the S.C. 72 widening project.

Pennies for Progress, the voter-approved cent sales tax used to build or repair roads in York County, is responsible for a multi-lane widening of the highway from S.C. 901 to Rambo Road. Right-of-way is being acquired now on the $20.6 million project.

The widening will make Highway 72, also called Saluda Road, five lanes from S.C. 901 to Rawlsville Road and three lanes from Rawlsville to Rambo roads.

The project is part of the 2017 Pennies referendum, which included $60 million for five projects, including Highway 72, that were unfunded by and carried over from the 2011 campaign.

The project still needs a construction contract. The estimate for completion is 2023.

Pennies also is responsible for the multi-lane widening of S.C. 72 from one end of the current project to Black Street costing about $3.5 million. Pennies also widened the road from the S.C. 72 and S.C. 121 intersection to Interstate 77 at $19.6 million, and from the same intersection to Boggs Street at about $78,000.