York County crews shut the water off. Now there’s a boil water advisory.

York County crews had to cut off valves on Lake Wylie water prompting a boil water advisory.

At noon Thursday, crews cut off water and service “may be affected for several hours,” according to York County. York County water service and Blue Granite Water Co. customers north of Concord Road on S.C. 274 have water cut off and could have discolored or cloudy water when it returns, the county said in a statement.

The county advises water users to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it. The water remains safe for other uses, according to the county.

A water main break occurred Wednesday with officials asking for voluntary water conservation and expected traffic delays on Highway 274. The county took water samples and should update customers on Friday.

“Bacteriological samples will be collected in order to determine if there is a presence of bacteria in the water system,” a county release states. “York County will have results of the testing on Friday, May 10, and will notify the public. Customers should continue to boil the water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notification by York County Water/Sewer or SCDHEC.”

Customers may contact the county at 803-628-3211 or 803-909-7275. The state health department can be reached at 803-285-7461.