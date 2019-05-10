Extra police officers at Fort Mill High School after ‘vague threat’ found, cops say

FBI warns students against making school threats FBI Supervisory Special Agent Frank Nivar announces Aug. 22, 2018 a partnership with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn students about not making school threats. Threats have surged since the Parkland shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FBI Supervisory Special Agent Frank Nivar announces Aug. 22, 2018 a partnership with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn students about not making school threats. Threats have surged since the Parkland shooting.

Extra police officers are on campus at Fort Mill High School Friday after a “vague threat” was found on a bathroom stall door, police said.

The threat written in a boys bathroom made a reference to a lunch period but was not specific, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of Fort Mill Police Department. The threatening scrawl was found late Thursday by school staff and reported immediately to police.

“There was no specific threat toward any person or of any act, and we have found no credibility to the threat, but we have additional officers on campus and will have them there during the school day,” Zachary said.

Investigators and school officials have not been able to determine how long the threat was on the bathroom stall before it was discovered by custodians after school on Thursday, Zachary said.

The campus is located off U.S. 21 near Harris and Munn roads. Fort Mill High is one of two high schools in the district, with a third high school scheduled to open next year.

School officials notified parents, police said.

“We wanted parents to know why there would be extra officers on hand as a precautionary measure,” said Joe Burke, spokesperson for Fort Mill school district.

Police are still investigating, Zachary said.

Officials in Fort Mill have said they have “zero tolerance” for school threats.

It is against South Carolina law for anyone at a school to make a threat of violence on campus. The South Carolina law for student threats enacted in 2018 states, “It is unlawful for a student of a school or college in this State to make threats to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.”

Recent threats at other York County schools that include social media postings have been investigated by local police and the FBI, incident reports show.

