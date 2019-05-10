Here’s close to 400 acres where the next set of York County subdivisions could go

Almost 250 more York County homes could be approved on close to 400 acres.

The county planning commission agenda May 13 includes preliminary approval of four new subdivision plans, an extension to build another, and an appeal for restaurants and business additions. Properties span the Fort Mill, Clover, Rock Hill and Lake Wylie areas.

Here’s what the planning group will decide on:

▪ May Green Properties in Lake Wylie has the two new subdivisions, and by far the most acreage where the developer would put homes.

The larger of the two projects is in Sanders Landing on Lawrence Road in Clover. It was approved last summer but is back with slight changes to what is now a 68-home plan. Those homes would span 147 acres. The property sits between Lawrence and Smith roads, and U.S. 321.

Shepherd Trace is the other property up for decision at S.C. 55 and Shepherds Trace Lane, adjacent to Clover Middle School. It would be 65 homes on 131 acres. A traffic study found the project would need to add a left turn lane on northbound S.C. 55 at Barrett Road. Site plans show lots from one to 2.32 acres. It also shows several roundabouts and cul-de-sacs, with entrances from Barrett and Lloyd White Road.

▪ Another 23 homes on 38 acres would come with Kelley Woods. Har-Lee LLC is developing the site at the end of Aragon Beach Road near Rock Hill. The site covers much of a peninsula on Lake Wylie, though the waterfront areas are developed. Site plans show most lots between one and 2 acres. One lot is almost 8 acres.

There are no new roads proposed. The site has access from Catchpoint Drive and Aragon Beach Road.

▪ Lauren Oaks looks to add 16 homes on 31 acres. Moose Creek Homes wants to build east of Eastview Road, on Mathis Road just outside of Rock Hill.

A site plan shows almost entirely acre-lots along Mathis, with a larger 16-acre lot behind them. There wouldn’t be any new roads added with the project. The property fronts intersections of Mathis with Chanticleer Circle and Birdie Lane.

▪ The planning commission approved plans for Allison Meadows in 2015. The project has 71 homes on 39 acres, east of Handsmill Highway and south of Allison Creek Road in York near Lake Wylie. Fielding Homes is asking for an extension of vested rights on the project through June 2020. Meaning an extension of time to build the project under county approval.

Builders working with Crescent Communities, now Fielding Homes, when the project was approved have moved on but at least one other has contacted the developer, according to an April 23 letter from Fielding Homes land development director James Martin to the planning commission.

“Interest in this small and unique tract remains high,” he wrote.

▪ The owner of 8 acres at 1866 Hwy. 160 W. near Fort Mill is appealing a county decision involving a commercial development there. In September, Rock Hill-based 4Norm LLC — part of the Warren Norman Co. — submitted a site plan for an auto oil change shop, a 6,800-square-foot restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot fast-food restaurant. The property sits between the Harris Teeter shopping center and Sams XPress car wash.

The project needed a traffic study. County staff used that study and state transportation department guidelines to determine a new right turn lane would be needed. Because there wasn’t room for one on the undeveloped portion owned by 4Norm, county staff determined the cost of installing one — $162,000 — would be needed from the property owner and put toward future improvements to the S.C. 160 West, Sutton Road and Pleasant Road intersections.

Planners also determined $39,200 would be needed for additional traffic impact to that intersection.

The owner said the county planning director isn’t authorized to demand that payment, while county staff says the project wouldn’t be allowed without the mitigation due to an inability to add the turn lane. The planning commission will decide on the appeal.