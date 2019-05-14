York County honors police officers killed in the line of duty at annual tribute

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’ The York County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office released the names of the four police officers who were shot during a domestic violence call early Tuesday morning. The four officers were Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, Detective Mike Doty, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The York County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office released the names of the four police officers who were shot during a domestic violence call early Tuesday morning. The four officers were Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, Detective Mike Doty,

Police and law enforcement officers in York County gathered Tuesday for the 24th annual Police Honor and Memorial Service held to pay tribute to those who died while on duty.

The most recent officer killed on duty was York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Micheal “Mike” Doty. Doty died in January 2018 after he was shot on a domestic violence call.

Doty’s name was added to the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C., this week at a ceremony held during National Police Week.

Ten other York County officers who died on duty since 1884 were honored at Tuesday’s memorial. Those officers are:

• Kevin Cusack, S.C. Highway Patrol, March 27, 2010

• James Brent McCants, York County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 25, 1992

• Steven Wayne Jordan, Rock Hill Police Department, Dec. 31, 1975

• William Singleton, Rock Hill Police Department, Nov. 9, 1968

• Garnett E. “Dick” Dabney, S.C. Alcohol Beverage Control, March 31, 1968

• Robert M. McFadden, Rock Hill Police Department, Nov. 3, 1933

• Elliott P. Harris, York County Police Department, July 17, 1932

▪ Tobias Rudolph Penninger, York County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 30, 1918

• R.G. Johnston, Rock Hill Police Department, Jan. 18, 1906

• W.G. Durant, Fort Mill Police Department, Jan. 28, 1884