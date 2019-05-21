York County region events to honor Memorial Day. Here’s what you need to know.

34 York County residents killed ‘in theater during war’ memorialized on new monument York County, South Carolina, veterans and supporters gathered near the public library in downtown York to unveil the new York County Veterans Memorial with 34 names of those killed “in theater of war.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York County, South Carolina, veterans and supporters gathered near the public library in downtown York to unveil the new York County Veterans Memorial with 34 names of those killed “in theater of war.”

The York County region is honoring those who died serving in the U.S. military in multiple Memorial Day events this weekend.

York County

At 3:45 p.m. Sunday, residents are invited to the York County Veterans’ Memorial Park to honor those who gave their lives for the country.

The 33rd annual ceremony is at the corner of East Liberty and Garner streets in York.

In November 2018, the York County Veterans Memorial was unveiled. The memorial features 34 names left off an older monument.

Tega Cay

Tega Cay Veterans Association is hosting the annual Veteran’s Memorial Day 5K and 1-mile fun walk at 6 p.m. Sunday at Glennon Center, 15083 Molokai Drive.

Participants may register at racesonline.com and search “Tega Cay’.” The run costs $30 and includes a T-shirt. The walk is $10 per family.

Packet pick-up is 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Glennon Center. Participants can also register and pick up packets5-5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Participants will run a course along Tega Cay Drive. The Shore Club Restaurant will have food and beverages for sale. Proceeds benefit the Fisher House Foundation and Catawba Park, according to the association.

For more information, call the association at 803-372-7852 or email tcva5k@gmail.com.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the annual Tega Cay Veterans Association Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Living Memorial Gardens.

Fort Mill

Fort Mill Ford, 801 Gold Hill Road,, is hosting its first memorial service 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday. A cookout will follow.

Fort Mill’s annual Memorial Day ceremony is 10 a.m. Monday downtown at Veterans Park.

Chester County

The Chester County Memorial Day service is 11 a.m. Monday at Chester County War Memorial building, 154 Main St.

The Chester High School JROTC will present the colors for the ceremony. Local veterans will place wreaths before memorial monuments.

For more information, call 803-581-4312 or Veterans Affairs Office at 803-385-6157.

Lancaster County

Lancaster County’s Memorial Day service is 3 p.m. Sunday at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Road.

If it rains, the program will be held at the historic courthouse on Main Street.