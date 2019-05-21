There’s a water use ban in one fast-growing part of York County. Here’s why.

How to harvest rain for your yard You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips

There’s a mandatory water use ban in Lake Wylie for non-essential uses, leaving lawns and gardens out to dry indefinitely.

Blue Granite Water Company, which serves South Carolina customers in Lake Wylie, issued a statement and sent recorded message calls to its customers on May 18 informing them of a the ban “until further notice.” Immediate attempts Tuesday to reach the company for additional comment on how long the ban might last were unsuccessful.

The notice to customers cites a problem with supply and demand across the Lake Wylie system. It reads:

“Due to current water supply and demand within the Lake Wylie system, Blue Granite Water Company is issuing a mandatory ban of all non-essential outdoor water use beginning today, Saturday, May 18, 2019, until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

“At this time, Blue Granite Water Company is working to address the issue of lower than usual supply coupled with heightened demand. Please be patient while we work to remedy this issue.

“Once we have completed the work and have the system up to the normal pressure, we will notify you. Irrigation and all non-essential uses of water, for example filling your swimming pool, is not allowed during this timeframe. This helps us provide water for your consumption.”

Outdoor or non-essential water use restrictions aren’t unusual in the area, but the timing is.

Typically they occur only during severe or extreme drought. The record 2007-08 drought is one of several to bring voluntary or mandatory use restrictions from York County, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay and other municipalities.

This ban comes from a private company.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and federal drought watch groups show normal water conditions in the area and much or all of the state. South Carolina even registered a record annual rainfall in 2018, according to the natural resources department.

York County Councilwoman Allison Love brought up the water use issue Monday night in arguing against a rezoning that would allow more homes in Lake Wylie. She said she believes irrigation at all the new communities popping up in Lake Wylie is a significant reason why Blue Granite experienced a near doubling in demand.

“This past weekend, usage increased from 1 million to 1.9 million gallons a day,” Love said. “Developers refuse to stop irrigating their sod investment.”

Blue Granite directs customers with additional questions to contact their customer service department at 800-367-4314.