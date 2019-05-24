A Lake Wylie water ban will stay in place through Memorial Day weekend. Here’s why.

How to harvest rain for your yard You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips

High water demand in Lake Wylie will keep an outdoor use ban in place at least through Memorial Day weekend. Except for builders willing to wait.

Blue Granite Water Co. released a statement Thursday afternoon updating the water use ban set earlier in the week:

“Blue Granite Water Company continues to see high water demand in its Lake Wylie service area. As a result, the mandatory irrigation ban put in place by the Company on May 18, 2019 will remain in place for non-essential residential and retail outdoor water uses through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.





Blue Granite will begin a trial on Thursday, May 23, 2019 to allow limited irrigation for commercial developers and homebuilders only during the late evening hours. This trial irrigation program will allow the Company to study the effects of the limited outdoor usage on the system’s ability to maintain and recover sufficient water supplies. If at any time the Company’s water supply drops below an acceptable tolerance, Blue Granite will rescind the developer/homebuilder trial program.

Blue Granite appreciates the efforts of its customers to conserve water and apologizes for any inconvenience the temporary irrigation ban may cause customers. The Company will continue to provide updates on the status of non-essential water use restrictions as circumstances warrant. Again, Blue Granite thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation.”

The ban impacts Blue Granite, formerly Carolina Water Service, customers throughout Lake Wylie. Blue Granite also serves some customers in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas. The ban in Lake Wylie impacts lawn watering, filling of pools and other non-essential outdoor water uses.

The company cites peaks in water use and limited supply as reasons for the ban.

Check back for updates.