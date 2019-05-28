Lancaster woman found dead; homicide investigation underway, deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Lancaster County deputies are investigating the death of a woman Tuesday as a homicide, officials said.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released by law enforcement and coroner officials. She is a white female but police declined to release other details.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile called the woman’s death “suspicious,” but did not give details about why investigators are looking at the death as a possible homicide.

The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the Rich Hill neighborhood of Lancaster County, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are investigating this as a homicide at this point,” Barfield told The Herald by telephone Tuesday night.

The woman’s body was found outside a home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road southeast of the city of Lancaster, deputies said. Her body was found near the steps leading to the deck at the back of the house, Barfield said.

Detectives have not yet determined if the woman was killed at the scene or died at another location, said Faile, the sheriff, in a written statement.

Both Barfield and Faile said deputies have promising leads in the case. Barfield, the spokesman, declined to give details about the specific leads that officers have.