Chester shootings ‘disturbing’: Chester police set meetings with public about safety

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police in Chester have set up a community safety meetings after a series of shootings have left eight people injured.

Four meetings open to the public are set. The first is at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 176 Center St. Chester.

Other meetings are:

5:30 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church, 130 Walnut St.;

5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Regional Agricultural Market, 111 Columbia St.;





5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chester Parks and Recreation, 161 West End St.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams said residents have public safety concerns in the city of about 5,500 residents. Williams and other police and sheriff officials will answer questions from the public. Williams called the number of shootings alarming.

“We are going to be proactive and let the community know what we are doing to protect them,” Williams said after the most recent shooting Tuesday night.

A teen was shot Tuesday in a drive-by near Collins Street. Earlier incidents happened in May and April near the J.A. Cochran Bypass, Jeter Street, and Simrill Street, police said. No victims have been killed, police said.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey told The Herald that the number of shootings in a small area is disturbing. Dorsey was named sheriff earlier this month after suspended Sheriff Alex Underwood was removed when he was indicted by federal prosecutors.

Dorsey’s deputies, agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, and federal law enforcement agents are assisting Chester police in the investigation of all the shootings.