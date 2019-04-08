Crime

3 men shot in Chester airlifted to Charlotte hospital with injuries, police say

Chester, SC

Chester police are investigating a triple shooting.

After 1 a.m. Sunday, Chester Police Department officers heard gunfire near the intersection of Mill and Simrill streets in Chester, said Chester police chief Eric Williams.

Officers found three men shot, Williams said.

All three were all airlifted by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital. The victims have been identified as Jabril Faulk, 22, Fahbian McCullough, 24, and Charles Gladney, 49.

Officers did not release the extent of their injuries or a reason for the shootings.

No arrests have been made.

The South Carolina’ State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

  Comments  

