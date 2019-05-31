Lancaster man sought in domestic violence case. Victim was later found dead.

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A woman who was found dead earlier this week had been a victim in a previous domestic violence case. Now sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster County are seeking a man charged with that domestic violence.

Officers have arrest warrants with charges against Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, of 930 Dickens Road, Heath Springs. The warrants charge him with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.





The body of Kimberly Alger, 36, of Dickens Road in Heath Springs, was found Tuesday outside a vacant home on Spirit Road, said Faile and Karla Knight Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Deputies have not said there is a connection between the earlier domestic violence incident and Alger’s death. Barfield did confirm that Alger was the victim of the prior domestic violence incident.

That domestic violence incident happened days before Alger’s body was found, Barfield said.





Faile said Alger’s death was suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.





Sheriff’s officials released a written statement Friday asking for the public’s help in finding McIlwain. Sheriff’s officials also released a photo of McIlwain and a picture of the 2006 Nissan Altima car he drives.

“McIlwain is known to possess firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous, the statement said.

McIlwain should not be approached. If anyone sees him or the automobile, please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.”

Police urged anyone with information to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372; or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.





