The strip club, auto shop, homes may be out. Here’s how Rock Hill could fill the space.

A new social house in Rock Hill South Carolina is proposed. It would replace a strip club and auto place.

Rock Hill could lose a strip club, and gain a social house.

Horizon Property Group wants to rezone almost three acres at Constitution Boulevard and Cherry Road. The site is across from District 3 Stadium and a former American Legion building. The property already has an auto repair place, adult entertainment and homes. Surrounding it are more homes, a liquor store, dentist and Winthrop University parking.





The new plan there is for a social house. It would be open to the public and include a restaurant, bar and indoor entertainment in one venue. Plans include bowling, billiards, shuffleboard, darts and video games.

Most of the existing buildings would be demolished. A brick portion of a tire store would remain, with 16,000 square feet of new space in what would be an almost 20,000-square-foot center fronting Cherry Road. The plan also shows a 5,200-square-foot patio on the Constitution side.





The concept goes by several names in documents submitted to the city for consideration. The city planning commission will hold a public hearing and likely make a recommendation June 4. Rock Hill City Council would have final say on the zoning.

Plans submitted to the city are still conceptual. Owners intend to create a “next generation” commercial retail site, according to those documents. The type of features there could include anything from a restaurant and bar/lounge to 10-pin string bowling, a music stage, life-size board games, ping pong tables or cornhole.

It will be similar in concept to social houses introduced in the Charlotte market dating back to 2015.

The social house isn’t the only decision facing the planning commission:

▪ In a separate move, the city is looking to annex almost 80 acres of existing business and industry. Rock Hill City Council sponsored the zoning change, requested by and signed off on by property owners near the Anderson and Mt. Gallant roads intersection.

Included are two parcels in Twenty One Plaza on North Anderson Road, and 11 Rock Hill Industrial Park parcels. Sites include machine shops, manufacturing, warehouses, restaurant, and retail. The idea behind the annexation is to better serve the area with city services, like utilities, police and fire protection.

▪ Owners of 133 acres at Hollis Lakes Road, Mauldin Drive and Heckle Boulevard applied to rezone the property from a mix of commercial and manufacturing uses to general industrial. The item was to come up at the June 4 meeting, but was withdrawn until a later one. Parties involved in that decision include Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation, Mauldin Group and Action Stainless & Alloys, Inc.





▪ The planning commission also has a plat review for the Sam’s Xpress Car Wash at Cherry Road and Grier McGuire Drive. That plan involves relocation of several long-time businesses in that area.

▪ In yet another decision, an acre property at 1604 and 1606 Saluda St. is up for rezoning. Owners there want to put an office in one side of an existing duplex that until recently was a residence. The other side is a hair salon.



